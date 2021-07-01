SUMMERTIME SUNSHINE Circling the Globe, Yarn Movement Shares Glimpses of Perfect Getaways

The founder of Yarn Movement, Shantelle “S. Ladybug” Brumfield, displays her globetrotting spirit in the brand’s latest swim campaign. From Tulum, Mexico, to Tanzania in East Africa, Brumfield worked with a team of like-minded artists to relay stories of how travelers spend their time in these thrilling locations with stunning sites.

“For Tulum, it was more about lifestyle. I was interested in seeing how people travel in my clothing. If you’re taking a trip to Tulum, what are you going to do while you’re there? You’re going to the beach, you’re going to cenotes. You’re going out to have party time, food at the restaurants,” Brumfield said. “Most importantly, I wanted to see people have fun.”

In Tulum, Yarn Movement pieces were set against backdrops of crystal-clear waters, local sandy beaches and at the Tulum Treehouse guesthouse and kitchen. Brumfield also wanted to have fun reminiscing about the bygone 1990s era defined by colorful style elements that were unique at the time.

“We were going for ’90s streetwear fashion,” Brumfield explained. “One girl is wearing a hat, has long nails, braids and is wearing one of my Chella tops.”

During the Tanzania shoot, Brumfield worked with one of the region’s travel leaders, partnering with the country’s tourism princess, Grace Tima Mella, who is known as Princess Feona. A professional model, Mella adopted all of Brumfield’s notes to create imagery that inspires heavy wanderlust for the local beaches.

“She is in Dar es Salaam,” Brumfield noted. “There are beautiful beaches, and that is what she came up with.”

Custom-created handmade goods from this Yarn Movement collection range in price from $85 to $450 on the direct-to-consumer yarnmovement.com. The latest pieces include Brumfield’s swim-worthy halter and bikini tops and bottoms for women and trunks for men. Additionally, the crochet brand incorporates men’s and women’s cover-ups in tops, tanks, hooded and sleeveless styles plus pants, shorts and sarongs.