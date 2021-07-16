DESIGN IDEO Selects Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer

IDEO has selected Detria Williamson, who joined the leadership team in spring 2021, as its chief marketing officer.

With IDEO, a global design and innovation company committed to creating positive impact through a human-centered approach, Williamson is responsible for overseeing marketing and communications initiatives that bring IDEO’s purpose to life and building on IDEO’s unique approach to innovation, problem solving and creativity.

“Detria joins us at a time when design is expanding significantly,” said IDEO Chief Executive Officer Sandy Speicher. “To help IDEO create meaningful experiences for people, transform organizations to be more future fit, and evolve societal systems to better care for people and the planet, we need a CMO with a global orientation and comfort with complexity. Detria is that leader. She understands the different cultures IDEO works in around the world as well as the nuances driving those unique contexts. I'm excited for Detria to bring her perspective and experiences to help us build the next era of IDEO.”

Williamson has a proven track record of developing meaningful brand experiences through more than 20 years of high-caliber marketing. She has grown more than $5 billion in brand equity for clients across a variety of industries and categories including Microsoft, the Discovery Channel, Emirates Airlines and AT&T.

Williamson is credited with creating the ICX—inclusive customer experience—approach, which integrates how products are designed and how audiences and communities are shaped and formed. She is also the recipient of multiple Cannes, ProMax and Webby awards, making her a sought-after public speaker.

“IDEO has been one of the most dynamic and innovative companies over the past two decades, and I’m thrilled to be joining Sandy and the IDEO team,” Williamson said. “IDEO recognizes the opportunity to grow through new ways of connecting with people and communities, and I look forward to bringing my expertise in developing purpose-driven brands and international teams to the questions IDEO and our partners are advancing in the world.”