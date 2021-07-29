NEWS Inside the Industry

New York–based private and commercial bank IDB Bank announced that Mitchell Barnett has joined the firm as senior vice president, head of apparel and consumer products. Barnett brings more than 20 years of experience with consumer-products companies and a track record of building a business centered on excellent customer experiences. He will complement IDB’s already distinguished leadership and help contribute to the bank’s extensive expertise in apparel and consumer products. “We couldn’t be more excited about having Mitchell as part of the team and leading the charge in our go-to market strategy in consumer products and apparel,” said IDB Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Lissa Baum. “His exceptional leadership, experience, commitment and knowledge enhance our ability to deliver superior service and added value for our clientele.”

Striving to make shopB2Z a more streamlined experience, Z Supply, LLC, has debuted a revamp of its wholesale platform, shopB2Z.com. The business-to-business platform—designed to bridge the gap between traditional wholesale order-entry systems to provide a specialized, curated shopping experience for its retail partners—has added AI-powered algorithms, new functionality for sharing and editing draft orders, and performance enhancements to handle large orders with multiple deliveries. “We’re so happy with what our development team has done with shopB2Z, and we’re seeing and hearing great feedback from our retail partners,” said Z Supply President Mandy Fry. “We are constantly striving to make our business—and in turn our clients’ businesses—run more efficiently, and shopB2Zis a fantastic tool to achieve that.”

Discover e-Solutions has delivered a specialized platform for companies operating in the retail, fashion, apparel and footwear sectors. DeSL customers can now efficiently digitalize all of their core processes from product development to delivery of finished products. The new functionality also allows speed-to-market, vendor collaboration, product costing, quality and sustainability. “Over recent months we have seen a marked increase in the number of companies who realize that PLM alone is just not enough to satisfy their digital-transformation requirements,” said DeSL CEO Colin Marks. “DeSL is the only company that can provide a combined best-of-breed solution covering all aspects of the product design, development and procurement processes.”

HeiQ and The LYCRA Company have partnered across multiple technology and brand platforms to bring more-innovative, quality-enhancing and sustainable-textile technologies to consumers around the world. Building on discussions that started in 2019, HeiQ and The LYCRA Company have elected to leverage their shared philosophies and strengths in textile science, commercial networks and global marketing to drive innovative platforms into broad textile markets. The companies envision consumer-branded innovations in the stretch, thermoregulation, freshness and sustainability market spaces. “By combining the strength of both companies, we will continue to drive meaningful innovation within the textile industry, delivering new solutions at a quicker pace to a broader audience,” said Steve Stewart, chief brand and innovation officer at The LYCRA Company.