TEXTILES Pantone Releases the Fashion Home + Interiors Paper Traveler

Pantone has announced the release of the latest edition of the Pantone Fashion Home + Interiors Paper Traveler, which aims to help provide a better experience for teams and designers and allows them to work and create from anywhere.

The newest edition features 2,625 hues arranged by color family, which allows creatives to see an entire palette of colors at a single glance. Colors are produced as nitrocellulose lacquer, similar to the FHI Color Guide, with each color supported by data that allow for fast turnaround and on-time production. The FHI Paper Traveler also features an exclusive chip of Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri, which was announced as Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022.

The Pantone FHI Paper Traveler is part of Pantone’s Fashion, Home + Interiors product suite, which focuses on providing digital and physical products that support the creation of goods for fashion, home furnishings and other related product markets. The Paper Traveler works well with Pantone Connect, which lets users physically confirm their digital color.

“Our team is relentless in updating our products to ensure that designers have tools that support their way of working. With the new FHI Paper Traveler, we wanted to make sure that not only are we aligning our product to the diverse nature of the FHI industry but also the changing nature of work. We are very excited for our designers to have a better user experience with features that will help them make the best color choices and create an easier, more efficient process individually and with their teams,” said Tannese Williams, product manager of Fashion Home + Interiors at Pantone.