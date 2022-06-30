TEXTILE TRENDS Attention-Grabbing Textiles to Stand Out This Season

Fashion is continuing to create garments in alluring fabrics that ensure style mavens will make large statements without saying a word. While they are unique and eye catching, this season’s textiles will even make those who favor understated style more comfortable with standing out.

In swimwear, fabrics burst onto the scene in neon colors and exciting patterns. An array of prints—from chic to fun styles—in a number of fabrications afford options to bring to life the most unique fashion vision. This season is about showing up in showy fashions, and textile manufacturers are meeting the demand with a focus on creating lively foundations for the next era in fashion.

