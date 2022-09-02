LVFW What Happens in Vegas…

…doesn’t always stay in Vegas as this August’s edition of Las Vegas Fashion Week went viral. From Aug. 6 through 11, the global fashion community came away energized with a week’s worth of trends, industry information and star-studded experiences.

T-Pain’s performance at MAGIC rocked the house at the end of a day spent shopping the market. A-list panel discussions across all shows featured industry luminaries including an up-close and personal appearance at Project Las Vegas by superstar Katy Perry.

From the infamous Strip came trade shows at iconic hotels, with Caesars Palace hosting WWIN and the Venetian Expo the OffPrice Show. The Las Vegas Convention Center was home to MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC, with Las Vegas Apparel showing at the Expo at World Market Center.

Major fashion trends emerged, with brands reinventing the best of the swinging ’60s through to Y2K. Standouts included bell-bottoms, the shacket, lots of barely-there tops, denim, crochet and glittery disco.



