HOLIDAY STREET SCENE Los Angeles’ Major Shopping Destinations Welcome the Winter Holidays























Many of Los Angeles’ most popular retail centers held events throughout November to mark the beginning of the 2023 holiday season. Hosted ahead of the post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend, these events included the unveiling of decorative holiday displays, concerts and, of course, the arrival of Santa Claus for his seasonal mall visits.

On Nov. 11, the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., hosted its 22nd annual tree lighting and concert, hosted by J Rand of “American Idol.” The roster of performers included Pentatonix, actor Nayah Damesen, FUTUREPOP and the Orange County School of the Arts MONTAGE. In preparation for the holidays, the retail center also unveiled its 36-foot-wide, 21-foot-tall glittering red gift bow perched atop the Citadel wall with 75-foot-long tails streaming down the castle.

Under the theme of “Up Up and Away Holiday!,” Beverly Hills, Calif.’s, Rodeo Drive hosted its holiday lighting celebration on Nov. 16. The event included entertainment on three stages with a performance by Emmy Award–winning actor and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, in addition to appearances by Ty Taylor, The Maccabeats and Love Actually Live by The Wallis. The Beverly Hills High School marching band led a procession that ended with the arrival of Santa Claus, who entered on one of the city’s fire trucks. The night ended with a spectacular fireworks finale to excite visitors for the beginning of the holiday season.

Additional holiday celebrations took place at The Grove on Nov. 13, South Coast Plaza on Nov. 16, The Promenade at Westlake and Santa Monica Place on Nov. 17, and The Americana at Brand on Nov. 18.