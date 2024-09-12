LVFW Western, Glam and Bohemian Dominate at Las Vegas Fashion Week

The only thing hotter than the weather at Las Vegas Fashion Week, held Aug. 17–21, were the apparel brands. Buyers shopped for Immediates through Spring 2025, where Western wear continued to be strong along with cosmic glam, denim, bohemian, leopard and bows.

MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC brought together over 2,500 brands at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Buyers enjoyed the ease of the blended Las Vegas Apparel and WWIN shows at the Expo at World Market Center. OffPrice at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center offered great deals. IFJAG, held at the Embassy Suites Las Vegas, provided jewelry, accessories and holiday gifts.

Not be outdone, Art Hearts Fashion and the MMGNET Group presented Style Oasis, a runway fashion experience at Resorts World Las Vegas with a performance by R&B sensation Macy Gray.





