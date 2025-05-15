YEAR-END REVIEW Top Stories of 2025

Many in the fashion industry entered 2025 hoping for the best as a changing presidential administration heralded in changes to trade and business. Unfortunately, the fashion business in the United States was tasked with overcoming new challenges, most notably tariff snarls from the Trump administration’s trade policies, which have continued to plague the industry.

Fashion-industry professionals are, however, known for their resilience and, despite setbacks, have continued to buckle down and progress forward through collaboration, innovation and celebrating their wins.

Hope was found through those who are committed to sustainable and ethical fashion remaining diligent to promote fairer and cleaner practices. Innovation in the technology space promoted new ways to reach consumers and approach responsible manufacturing. Certain companies that shared common missions decided mergers were the most logical way to move forward and achieve their goals. Trade-show producers continued to attract attendees with engaging educational programming, alluring activations and unique opportunities for networking.

California Apparel News revisits and recaps our most-popular stories of the year that also made the largest impact as 2025 winds to a close, and the fashion industry looks toward the new year armed with lessons from the last 12 months and hope for a successful 2026. Coverage continues in the links below.





Planning Swim Strategy for Year-Round Success in a Season-Specific Category





New Challenges in the Apparel Industry Require Fresh Solutions





Fashion for Good, Microfibre Consortium Aim for Breakthrough





Baker Tilly and Moss Adams Announce Planned Merger





White Paper by TikTok Shop and WGSN Provides Insights





Two Moms. Too Much Waste. One Big Idea.





Pacsun Launches Initiatives Aimed at Gen Z, Gen Alpha





Beyoncé, Levi’s Release ‘The Denim Cowboy’ REIIMAGINE Segment





Transparency Takes the Lead in 2025





Johnnie-O Drives It Forward, Celebrates 20 Years





Import Scares, Supply-Chain Snares—How to Navigate Tariff Uncertainty





LATTC Celebrates 100 Years of Fashion at Gold Thimble Fashion Show