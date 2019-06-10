Brandon D James led a Flash Mob Walk through downtown Los Angeles on June 7.

Brandon D James led a Flash Mob Walk through downtown Los Angeles on June 7.

B James Takes It To The Streets

Monday, June 10, 2019

Companies always talk about wanting to take their products directly to the people. Designer Brandon D James took his 2019 styles of his B James label literally to the streets.

On June 7, he produced a guerrilla runway event, which he called a Flash Mob Walk, in downtown Los Angeles. In this Flash Mob walk, 33 models walked up downtown’s Spring Street, then made their way through 2nd Street and down Figueroa Street, all in an effort to show B James’ take on outerwear. The styles ranged from full-length puffer jacket dresses to track suits and leather jackets.

photo

The fashion procession turned heads and seemed to get thumbs up from the average people and fashion business people who happened to be on the scene. Designer Jordana Howard of Mike's Deli Brand saw the procession passing by downtown Los Angeles landmark Grand Central Market. “It was very cool, like performance art,” she said. “Just seeing everyone lined up dressed in a primary color palette was striking.”

On June 8, B James produced another Flash Mob Walk in the Hollywood & Highland area of Hollywood.

photo

Brand D James' Flash Mob Walk by 2nd Street in downtown Los Angeles.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Artistic Milliners

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter