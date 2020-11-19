MANUFACTURING L.A.’s Matrushka Construction Unveils Limited Line of Bowie-Inspired Pajamas

David Bowie has long been a cultural touchstone and obsession. The late rock star’s image has graced everything from concert tees to street murals and with a recently released collaboration, pajamas.

Los Angeles-based independent label Matrushka Construction recently teamed up with Ann Magnuson, a multi-hyphenate-creative who has done music (remember the band Bongwater?!), performance art, fine art, and film acting. Magnuson appeared with Bowie in the 1983 film "The Hunger" where she was scripted sharing a smooch with the rock legend.

Fast forward to the present, Magnuson and Matrushka’s Laura Howe made a limited-edition line named Ziggy Unisex Jams. The pajamas feature a print of a Magnuson sketch of Bowie’s face and are available at Matrushka.com through Jan. 9.

The Matrushka flagship store in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood also will present a gallery show of Magnuson’s Bowie art. The show is called "Moonage Daydreamer."