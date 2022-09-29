FASHION Art Hearts Fashion Showcases Gender-Fluid Fashions for 2023

New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion showcased acclaimed international designers in true contemporary style over four days of runway shows held Sept. 8–11 at the iconic Angel Orensanz Foundation Synagogue.

Diversity, inclusion and gender-fluid fashion were major themes in this year’s series of shows, pushing traditional boundaries like never before. Los Angeles brand Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens stunned the crowds and led the way for other California designers including Kentaro Kameyama, Argyle Grant, Merlin Castell and Tell the Truth.

Top designers House of Mua Mua, Black Tape Project, Graham John Bell, Alexandra Popescu-York, Dominican-Lebanese celebrity fashion designer Giannina Azar, emerging fashion brand Keziah, Paris Rodriguez, Mexican fashion designer Tete Rosado, Dubai’s Michael Cinco, Spanish designer Custo Barcelona, Brazilian fashion and accessories designer Carmen Steffens all debuted bold, elegant and mesmerizing fashion collections destined to lead fashion trends over the next year.

Celebrities strutting the catwalk included WWE wrestlers Sasha Banks and Trinity Fatu alongside Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, while celebrities including Larsa Pippen of the “Real Housewives of Miami” and Anne Sophie Petit-Frère of Netflix’s real-estate reality show “Selling Tampa” reveled in the front row at several Art Hearts shows.

Men’s and women’s fashion wasn’t the only centerpiece of the shows. Innovation and creativity were also served up by an elegant dog couture runway show by Anthony Rubio, which was equally adorable and decadent.