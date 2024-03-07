LAS VEGAS FASHION WEEK Las Vegas Fashion Week Brings Westernwear, Vintage, Glam, Sparkle

During Las Vegas Fashion Week, held Feb. 13–16, the town was still energized from having just hosted its first-ever Super Bowl.

Trends included westernwear, vintage looks, nods to the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, sweaters, dresses, full collections in bold colors, metallics and glittering details, patchwork, denim and multiple textures from knits and crochet to wovens.

MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC, at the Los Vegas Convention Center, brought together business leaders, celebrity guest speakers and, yes, NFL players, who discussed what inspires their individual styles and the impact athlete wardrobes have on fashion.

The Las Vegas Apparel and WWIN shows celebrated their inaugural co-location at the Expo at World Market Center with crossover options, amenities and a few surprises. The OFFPRICE Show at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center continued to offer buyers a vast selection of great deals.







Las Vegas Apparel Celebrates Synergy and Success





WWIN Delivers Combos of Casual and Classic





Business Comes Back Big Time at OFFPRICE





MAGIC Brings Back the Big, the Bold and Westernwear





What Was New, Now and Next at Project





Sourcing at MAGIC Makes Global Connections