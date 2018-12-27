MANUFACTURING
The Most-Popular California Apparel News Stories of 2018
This year was filled with a raft of news about how U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were affecting the U.S. apparel and textile industry, and that news occupied a lot of our readers’ attention.
Other popular topics included anything about fashion trends, denim trends or the must-have color of the season.
And a flurry of news about retail bankruptcy filings kept readers clicking to see who was in and who was out.
Here is a list of our top-20 news stories of the year:
• Pantone Releases Color Trends for Spring/Summer 2019
• Large Japanese Secondhand Store Opens on Melrose
• Top-10 Denim Trends for Fall/Winter 2019
• Jonathan Skow, Designer Behind Mr. Turk and Husband of Trina Turk, Dies Following Accident
• Chinese Tariffs Could Broadly Affect Clothing and Footwear Imports
National Stores Closing Remaining Locations
• Trump Administration to Impose $200 Billion in New Chinese Tariffs
• Gump’s San Francisco Sells Off Merchandise Following Bankruptcy Filing
• Parent Company of Fallas Paredes and Factory 2-U Files for Bankruptcy Protection
• How Three Sisters Launched a Multimillion-Dollar Business
• Nordstrom Rack Expanding in El Segundo
• Two L.A. Textile Importers Plead Guilty to Laundering Money for Drug Cartels
• Los Angeles Retail District to Be Unveiled Near the Ocean
• New Owners of American Apparel Set Goal to Double Sales
• AST Sportswear Takes Over Where American Apparel Left Off
New Proposed Tariffs on Chinese Imports Hit Textiles
• The Tariff Scare Keeps Apparel and Textile Companies Hopping
• The ‘Godfather of Denim’ Builds a House of Gold to Make Premium Denim Sustainable and Affordable
• L.A. Textile Executives Sentenced to Prison for Laundering Mexican-Cartel Drug Money
• New Tariffs on Chinese Goods Have Apparel Manufacturers Worried