MANUFACTURING The Most-Popular California Apparel News Stories of 2018

This year was filled with a raft of news about how U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were affecting the U.S. apparel and textile industry, and that news occupied a lot of our readers’ attention.

Other popular topics included anything about fashion trends, denim trends or the must-have color of the season.

And a flurry of news about retail bankruptcy filings kept readers clicking to see who was in and who was out.

Here is a list of our top-20 news stories of the year:

• Pantone Releases Color Trends for Spring/Summer 2019

• Large Japanese Secondhand Store Opens on Melrose

• Top-10 Denim Trends for Fall/Winter 2019

• Jonathan Skow, Designer Behind Mr. Turk and Husband of Trina Turk, Dies Following Accident

• Chinese Tariffs Could Broadly Affect Clothing and Footwear Imports

National Stores Closing Remaining Locations

• Trump Administration to Impose $200 Billion in New Chinese Tariffs

• Gump’s San Francisco Sells Off Merchandise Following Bankruptcy Filing

• Parent Company of Fallas Paredes and Factory 2-U Files for Bankruptcy Protection

• How Three Sisters Launched a Multimillion-Dollar Business

• Nordstrom Rack Expanding in El Segundo

• Two L.A. Textile Importers Plead Guilty to Laundering Money for Drug Cartels

• Los Angeles Retail District to Be Unveiled Near the Ocean

• New Owners of American Apparel Set Goal to Double Sales

• AST Sportswear Takes Over Where American Apparel Left Off

New Proposed Tariffs on Chinese Imports Hit Textiles

• The Tariff Scare Keeps Apparel and Textile Companies Hopping

• The ‘Godfather of Denim’ Builds a House of Gold to Make Premium Denim Sustainable and Affordable

• L.A. Textile Executives Sentenced to Prison for Laundering Mexican-Cartel Drug Money

• New Tariffs on Chinese Goods Have Apparel Manufacturers Worried