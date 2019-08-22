LAS VEGAS WRAP Buyers Value Show Experiences in Las Vegas, See Brand and Show Debuts

During Informa Markets’ Las Vegas shows, hosted Aug. 11–14, buyers shopped WWDMAGIC, Sourcing at MAGIC, Curve, Project, Project Womens, Stitch @ Project Womens, MAGIC Mens, The Tents and Pooltradeshow. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the events will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Feb. 4–7, 2020.

At WWIN | Women’s Wear In Nevada, hosted at the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Convention Center, buyers sought contemporary womenswear during the Aug. 12–15 show.

Returning to the Sands Expo & Convention Center Aug. 12–14, Agenda saw an array of brand debuts, while Liberty Fairs produced its contemporary men’s event concurrently. Also onsite at the Sands was Offprice, which ran Aug. 10–13.

Las Vegas newcomer CALA took place Aug. 12–13 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, while across the street at the Embassy Suites Las Vegas, IFJAG hosted its jewelry-and-accessories show during an Aug. 10–13 run.

Follow the links below for full Las Vegas coverage.

