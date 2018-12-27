MANUFACTURING

The Most-Popular California Apparel News Stories of 2018

By Deborah Belgum | Thursday, December 27, 2018

This year was filled with a raft of news about how U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were affecting the U.S. apparel and textile industry, and that news occupied a lot of our readers’ attention.

Other popular topics included anything about fashion trends, denim trends or the must-have color of the season.

And a flurry of news about retail bankruptcy filings kept readers clicking to see who was in and who was out.

Here is a list of our top-20 news stories of the year:

Pantone Releases Color Trends for Spring/Summer 2019

Large Japanese Secondhand Store Opens on Melrose

Top-10 Denim Trends for Fall/Winter 2019

Jonathan Skow, Designer Behind Mr. Turk and Husband of Trina Turk, Dies Following Accident

Chinese Tariffs Could Broadly Affect Clothing and Footwear Imports

National Stores Closing Remaining Locations

Trump Administration to Impose $200 Billion in New Chinese Tariffs

Gump’s San Francisco Sells Off Merchandise Following Bankruptcy Filing

Parent Company of Fallas Paredes and Factory 2-U Files for Bankruptcy Protection

How Three Sisters Launched a Multimillion-Dollar Business

Nordstrom Rack Expanding in El Segundo

Two L.A. Textile Importers Plead Guilty to Laundering Money for Drug Cartels

Los Angeles Retail District to Be Unveiled Near the Ocean

New Owners of American Apparel Set Goal to Double Sales

AST Sportswear Takes Over Where American Apparel Left Off

New Proposed Tariffs on Chinese Imports Hit Textiles

The Tariff Scare Keeps Apparel and Textile Companies Hopping

The ‘Godfather of Denim’ Builds a House of Gold to Make Premium Denim Sustainable and Affordable

L.A. Textile Executives Sentenced to Prison for Laundering Mexican-Cartel Drug Money

New Tariffs on Chinese Goods Have Apparel Manufacturers Worried

