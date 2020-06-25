NEWS California Apparel News - 75 Fashionable Years

California Apparel News has proudly reported on our industry for 75 years, but never have we seen times like these.

Our industry has been hit hard, to say the least, by a three-fold worldwide crisis—health, economic, and societal—but, as we come together to reimagine our industry, we will emerge better and more successful on the other side.

This tumultuous time gives us an opportunity—forces us, really—to do the hard work of changing our thinking and business models in order to succeed in this new world of challenges.

As California Apparel News marks its 75th year, we share a brief reflection on the history of our industry. We’ve come out of crises and upheavals before with great successes to show for it, and I have every confidence we will do so again.

As our industry moves forward, California Apparel News will proudly continue to record its accomplishments.

Thank you for 75 remarkable years.

Terry Martinez, CEO / Publisher

75 Fashionable years

