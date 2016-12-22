MANUFACTURING

Most Read Stories of 2016

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Nasty Gal’s Sophia Amoruso

Alliance Apparel

American Apparel store

WithMe store

Asa From “Shahs of Sunset”: Time for Caftans and Turbans

T-shirt Trends for Spring 2016

VF Corp. Sells 7 For All Mankind, Splendid and Ella Moss

Troubled California Brands Trying to Figure Out How to Survive in the New Apparel World

T-shirt Trends for Fall 2016

BCBGMaxAzria Downsizing With Big Layoffs

Forever 21 Sues Brandy Melville for Copyright Infringement

H&M Wishes You a Wes Anderson Christmas

Retail Weakness Results in Layoffs at Major Los Angeles Contemporary Brands

Authentic Brands Group Acquires Jones New York

Investigators Raise Tally to $140 Million in Fashion District Cartel Money-Laundering Scheme 

American Apparel Workers Get Pink Slips

WithMe: Meet the Store of the Future

Scoop NYC Closing All Stores

New Owners Laying Off Employees at 7 For All Mankind, Splendid and Ella Moss

Nasty Gal Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Ross Store Supplier Ordered to Pay Workers Back Wages

True Religion’s App Brings Science-Fiction Tech to Retail Reality

Massimo Dutti Opens First West Coast Store

Forever 21 Opens Three F21 Red Stores

Kitson Announces Closure of All Stores

Alliance Apparel Moves to LA Fashion District

American Apparel Factory Workers Given Notice of Layoffs

Cotton for the Next Generation

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2016

