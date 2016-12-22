MANUFACTURING
Most Read Stories of 2016
• Asa From “Shahs of Sunset”: Time for Caftans and Turbans
• T-shirt Trends for Spring 2016
• VF Corp. Sells 7 For All Mankind, Splendid and Ella Moss
• Troubled California Brands Trying to Figure Out How to Survive in the New Apparel World
• T-shirt Trends for Fall 2016
• BCBGMaxAzria Downsizing With Big Layoffs
• Forever 21 Sues Brandy Melville for Copyright Infringement
• H&M Wishes You a Wes Anderson Christmas
• Retail Weakness Results in Layoffs at Major Los Angeles Contemporary Brands
• Authentic Brands Group Acquires Jones New York
• Investigators Raise Tally to $140 Million in Fashion District Cartel Money-Laundering Scheme
• American Apparel Workers Get Pink Slips
• WithMe: Meet the Store of the Future
• Scoop NYC Closing All Stores
• New Owners Laying Off Employees at 7 For All Mankind, Splendid and Ella Moss
• Nasty Gal Files for Bankruptcy Protection
• Ross Store Supplier Ordered to Pay Workers Back Wages
• True Religion’s App Brings Science-Fiction Tech to Retail Reality
• Massimo Dutti Opens First West Coast Store
• Forever 21 Opens Three F21 Red Stores
• Kitson Announces Closure of All Stores
• Alliance Apparel Moves to LA Fashion District
• American Apparel Factory Workers Given Notice of Layoffs
• Cotton for the Next Generation